3 takeaways from Day 1 of Raiders training camp

The Raiders would sorely miss holdout defensive end Khalil Mack if he doesn’t play in the season opener Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams — or any game, for that matter. For one day anyway, they survived.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on as the team warms up at their NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day One of Raiders training camp.

Bruce Irvin

The Raiders would sorely miss holdout defensive end Khalil Mack if he doesn’t play in the season opener Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams — or any game, for that matter.

For one day anyway, they survived.

Defensive end Bruce Irvin had a stellar practice, highlighted by two forced takeaways in short succession. The first was an interception off backup quarterback E.J. Manuel. Irvin followed a convoy of teammates into the end zone for a score. Soon thereafter, Irvin jarred the ball loose from running back Marshawn Lynch downfield. The Raiders’ defense recovered.

In all, the defense seemed to win the day.

Cornerback competition

First, it was Gareon Conley.

Then, Shareece Wright followed.

A cloudy Friday morning at the Napa Valley Marriott saw the Raiders’ cornerbacks provide added coverage. Conley and Wright showcased timing and physicality when recording pass breakups. For Conley, the training camp practice was the first of his career after a shin injury sidelined the 2017 first-round pick last year.

Conley is on track to start Week 1.

Wright is working to earn a 53-man roster spot amid a crowded group that includes veterans Leon Hall, Daryl Worley and rookie fourth-round pick Nick Nelson. Nelson made his debut Friday after a predraft torn meniscus consumed his spring.

So-so start

Giorgio Tavecchio took the bad with the good.

The Raiders’ incumbent kicker handled the team’s six field-goal reps Friday. He opened with conversions from 35, 37 and 40 yards but was wide right from 42, 45 and 47.

Tavecchio is battling undrafted rookie Eddy Pineiro for the job. The two rotated workdays in the spring, and that’s expected to be the case again Saturday. Pinerio is expected to handle the load when the Raiders practice at nearby Memorial Stadium.

More Raiders: Follow Raiders coverage at reviewjournal.com/Raiders a nd @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.