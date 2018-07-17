Brent Musburger agrees to 3-year deal to be Raiders’ radio voice

Brent Musburger has agreed to a three-year deal to be the new radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders starting this season, according to two sources familiar with the move.

The iconic voice of Brent Musburger soon will be calling games for the Raiders, the Review-Journal learned Tuesday.

Musburger has agreed to a three-year deal to be the radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders starting this season, according to two sources familiar with the move. Both were not authorized to discuss the hiring.

Musburger, 79, and the Raiders declined to comment. The sources added that the move could be made official this week.

In 2020, the final year of the deal, the Raiders will relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Greg Papa, the current play-by-play announcer for the Raiders, might not yet know of the switch, according to one of the sources.

Musburger, who writes a weekly sports betting column for the Review-Journal, retired from a 27-year career with ABC Sports and ESPN in January 2017 to help launch VSiN (Vegas Stats and Information Network).

He has been the face of VSiN, which is based at the South Point. VSiN was created by Musburger’s brother Todd Musburger and nephew Brian Musburger.

Brent Musburger will remain in his role as VSiN managing editor and the host of “My Guys in the Desert,” a live broadcast on video at VSiN.com and on satellite radio at SiriusXM 204 that airs Monday through Friday.

Papa has called Raiders games since 1993, taking over for longtime announcer Bill King. Papa is known for his punctuated touchdown call, “TOUCHDOWN, RRRRAID-ERS!”

Musburger hosted “NFL Today” on CBS from 1975 to 1989 and was the halftime host of “Monday Night Football” on ABC from 1990 to 1995. He’s best known for his catchphrase “You are looking live …”

The sportscaster, who was raised in Billings, Montana, has called NBA, MLB, NCAA football and basketball games. Musburger’s final game with CBS was UNLV’s national basketball championship victory over Duke in 1990.

Musburger has called the Las Vegas Bowl seven times and is a member of the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame.

