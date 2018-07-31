Gruden says Raiders CB Gareon Conley’s ‘heart is broken’

Gareon Conley has missed three straight practices, and more are to come.

NAPA, Calif. — Jon Gruden said Monday he is “disappointed” over Gareon Conley’s situation.

That feeling, he knows, cannot match what Conley is experiencing.

The Raiders cornerback suffered a hip strain Friday during the team’s first practice of training camp. He has since missed three straight practices, and more are to come. Gruden said it would be a “fair assessment” to forecast the 2017 first-round choice to miss a couple weeks, perhaps jeopardizing Conley’s ability to practice before camp closes Aug. 16.

Conley missed all of camp with a shin injury in 2017. It required surgery, forcing him to play just two games.

“He comes out to start training camp; he’s in superb shape,” Gruden said. “He makes a great play and he gets a setback. Hopefully he comes back sooner than later. ‘Disappointed’ is the big word, I think. His heart is broken. He’s put a lot into this, and he knows he has to stay healthy and get out there for us because we need him.”

Daryl Worley continues to see first-team work in Conley’s place. He first did so in June when Conley dealt with a minor groin injury.

The Raiders signed Worley in May after the Philadelphia Eagles waived the 2016 Carolina Panthers third-round pick. The Eagles cut Worley after an arrest for allegedly driving under the influence. He was booked under weapons and disorderly conduct charges, too.

“He’s moving up on our depth chart,” Gruden said. “He’s a savvy guy. I think he’s put what happened to him behind. I think he’s focused now.”

Close to returns?

Since the first padded practice Sunday, the Raiders’ defensive tackles have seemed overmatched in pass-rush drills versus the interior offensive line, a fairly predictable result given center Rodney Hudson, left guard Kelechi Osemele and right guard Gabe Jackson compose it.

Maybe it will make a difference. Maybe it won’t.

But important reinforcements look near.

Eddie Vanderdoes, a 2017 third-round pick, and P.J. Hall, a rookie second-round choice, began camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Gruden indicated they soon could make their camp debuts. Vanderdoes is rehabbing a Dec. 31 ACL tear. Hall has a pectoral strain.

All Raiders players are off Tuesday.

“We have two guys in the bullpen I’m anxious to see, P.J. Hall and Vanderdoes,” Gruden said. “Hope we get them back out on Wednesday or Thursday. It’s about time.”

Notable

* Gruden indicated that running back Jalen Richard’s calf strain from Sunday is minor. It seems plausible he’ll practice later this week.

* Undrafted rookie Eddy Pineiro continues to impress. On Monday, he made four of six field-goal attempts on the team’s skinny posts.

* It is unclear what has kept Raiders guard-tackle Vadal Alexander from practice. But Gruden said that he expects the team to move on from him in the next day or two. Alexander did not report to training camp. In May, he was suspended four games four violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He was eligible and expected to participate in camp and the preseason.

