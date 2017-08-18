Raiders CB Sean Smith charged with felony assault

Raiders cornerback Sean Smith has been charged with felony assault stemming from a July 4 incident involving his sister’s boyfriend, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith stands on the field during a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Stogel said Smith faces one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

Smith allegedly beat and then stomped on the victim’s head in Old Town Padadena early in the morning of July 4, the prosecutor said.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison, according to the prosecutor. Arraignment is scheduled on Sept. 29 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pasadena Branch.

The case remains under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

