Raiders-Dolphins position breakdown

The Raiders play at the Miami Dolphins at 5:30 p.m. on “Sunday Night Football.” Here’s a breakdown by position.

Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) is hit by Atlanta Falcons free safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and free safety Reshad Jones (20) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) makes catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) throws the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) throws the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 26, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (29) defends during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Ravens defeated Miami Dolphins 40-0. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Preston Brown (52) during the first quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) tackles Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) as he runs the ball during the first half at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) runs with the ball after a catch as Buffalo Bills defensive back Leonard Johnson (24) defends during the first quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs) is expected to return after a one-game absence, according to coach Adam Gase. Cutler’s return might not spark what Gase called “the worst offense in football.” Cutler has thrown for seven touchdowns with five interceptions and a 78.8 passer rating that ranks 28th in the NFL. The Raiders’ Derek Carr also has issues with the offense.

Advantage: Raiders

Running backs

The Dolphins traded their top running back, Jay Ajayi, to the Eagles on Tuesday. Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are expected to carry the load. Drake’s speed is capable of providing big plays. The Raiders get Marshawn Lynch back after a one-game suspension. They missed his ball security a week ago.

Advantage: Raiders

Receivers

On paper, the Raiders should win the receiver matchup every week. But Amari Cooper disappeared again last week. Cooper and Michael Crabtree need to step up to ignite the Raiders’ lackluster offense. The Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry made it through the trade deadline without being moved. Landry and Kenny Stills provide speed. DeVante Parker is a big-body target for Cutler.

Advantage: Raiders

Offensive line

The Dolphins’ offensive line might be to blame for the decision to trade Ajayi. The bruising back rarely saw openings for big gains. The Raiders’ once stout offensive line continues to underperform.

Advantage: Raiders

Defensive line

Miami’s fierce defensive line is led by Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake. Suh is finally earning his massive contract, and Wake is back to his dominant self. The same old story for the Raiders’ defensive line. It’s Khalil Mack and others. Oakland hardly applied pressure on Tyrod Taylor in a Week 8 loss.

Advantage: Dolphins

Linebackers

The Dolphins’ Kiko Alonso won’t be suspended after his vicious hit on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. Alonso is joined by Rey Maualuga and Lawrence Timmons. Miami is ranked sixth in rushing defense, allowing 95.4 yards per game. The Dolphins are fifth in total defense.

Advantage: Dolphins

Secondary

The Dolphins don’t have the stars in the secondary, but the no-name cast is getting the job done. Miami is ranked seventh against the pass, allowing 211 passing yards per game. The Raiders’ banged-up secondary is ranked 24th against the pass (237 yards per game) and has yet to record an interception through eight games.

Advantage: Dolphins

Special teams

The Raiders’ Cordarrelle Patterson is arguably the best kick returner in the NFL. The Dolphins have Jakeem Grant as their kickoff and punt returner.

Advantage: Raiders

Intangibles

The Dolphins have a five-game winning streak against the Raiders. The last time the Raiders beat the Dolphins was in 2007. Miami and Oakland haven’t met since 2014.

Advantage: Dolphins

Handicapper’s take

Micah Roberts (Sportsline.com): Dolphins 16, Raiders 13 — Who is the team with the winning record here? By the way the public has been betting it, you would think it was the Raiders (3-5), but it’s the Dolphins (4-3). Sharp money even laid minus-2½ with Oakland to push the number to minus-3. The good news for Oakland bettors is that the team trained all week in Sarasota, Florida, after its loss to Buffalo to avoid another long East Coast trip. The bad news is the offense still is having issues, which has been the case in five of the past six weeks (1-5 ATS). I’m looking for a low-scoring game with an edge given to Miami. Under is 44 is the top play.