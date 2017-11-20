Raiders’ experiment with Obi Melifonwu at CB fails in loss

Rookie safety Obi Melfionwu expressed an eagerness to fill whatever role coaches asked of him. Few expected they’d ask this.

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) missed a catch against Oakland Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu (20) in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) makes a catch against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

MEXICO CITY — Obi Melifonwu had the right attitude.

The rookie Raiders safety missed the first half of the season to a knee injury. Before his NFL debut on Nov. 5, he expressed an eagerness to fill whatever role coaches asked of him.

“I’m all for the team,” he said. “I’m a team player.”

Few thought he’d be asked to do this.

Melifonwu played only seven defensive snaps against the Miami Dolphins in his first career action. After a bye week, the Raiders ramped up his activity against the New England Patriots, starting him at left cornerback. He surrendered a 64-yard deep touchdown from quarterback Tom Brady to wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the third quarter of a 33-8 loss.

Melifonwu, a second-round pick, is a safety by trade.

He looked like a safety.

The Raiders’ coaches felt this move was their best option. The team was without cornerbacks David Amerson (foot, inactive) and Gareon Conley (shin, injured reserve). Dexter McDonald struggled considerably against the Dolphins. Sean Smith faltered early this year, although his play has improved over the past month.

Trust apparently has not been regained in Smith.

Coach Jack Del Rio acknowledged that playing Melifonwu at cornerback was a “little bit” of a desperation move, although he’s practiced there for weeks. The Raiders subbed in Smith for Melifonwu following Cooks’ touchdown.

“We’re willing to try just about anything, and we talked about being lean there and needing more production from that spot,” Del Rio said. “He’s a talented kid, and it was probably asking a little too much. But we are going to roll those guys. We rolled our guys in the secondary tonight, and we’re going to do that. We have got to do that until somebody starts playing well enough to stay in their full-time.”

Amerson has missed three straight games.

Patterson avoided

Cordarrelle Patterson spent the past week hoping to be tested.

No team this season, he knew, has totaled touchbacks at a lower rate than the Patriots. They prefer to sky and angle kickoffs instead, trusting their coverage unit to pin opponents deep rather than opt for a start at the 25-yard line.

Patterson’s hope faded on the game’s first play.

Stephen Gostkowski blasted a kickoff into the end zone, a sign of things to come. One week after the Patriots had one touchback on eight kickoffs in Denver against the Broncos, they paid Patterson respect. Six of New England’s seven kickoffs Sunday were touchbacks. The exception was returned by running back DeAndre Washington.

New England entered the game having booted a touchback on just 35.7 percent of kickoffs.

Patterson entered tied for the NFL lead with 30.8 yards per return.

“Of course,” Patterson said when asked if he was disappointed. “Coming into the game, we had a great gameplan for the kicks they were kicking all year. (Special teams coordinator Brad) Seely did a heck of a job game planning us for the type of kicks they have. We come in and first kick, they kick it over my head. It’s frustration, but at the end of the day, you’ve just got to control what you can control.

Notable

—Right tackle Vadal Alexander started in place for Marshall Newhouse (hip/quad). The latter was listed Friday as questionable to face New England.

— The Patriots’ offense attempted a hard count on third-and-5 in the second quarter. Defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. jumped for an encroachment penalty to convert the first down. The defense forced a punt shortly thereafter.

— Wide receiver Johnny Holton was evaluated for a concussion after a hard fall following a deep-pass drop, which was intercepted. He returned in the second half. McDonald replaced him as a punt-team gunner opposite Patterson.

— The Mexican national anthem was performed pregame Sunday following the Star-Spangled Banner. Most of the crowd of Estadio Azteca sung along. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch rose for it. He has sat on the sideline during the U.S. national anthem since the start of the preseason.

— Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio converted a 56-yard field goal during warmups with about 10 yards to spare. Aside from two second-half kickoffs, he wasn’t called upon during the game.

