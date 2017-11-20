Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch sits for U.S. anthem, stands for Mexico’s

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch finally stood for a national anthem this season, but it wasn’t for the Star-Spangled Banner played prior to the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Mexico City.

Marshawn Lynch finally stood for a national anthem this season, but it wasn't for the Star-Spangled Banner. The Raiders running back stood for the Mexican anthem prior to playing against the Patriots at Estadio Azteca on Sunday. Lynch, like he has done all year, didn't stand for most of the U.S. anthem. There did not appear to be any other protests during the anthem as the afternoon games kicked off.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes past New England Patriots linebacker David Harris, center, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

