Raiders hit rock bottom in 33-8 loss to Patriots in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — A couple drops here. A drop tipped for an interception there. A fumble lost in the red zone. A stuffed-fourth-and-1 run. Costly penalties. An overall failure to sustain any sense of rhythm.
This came after a bye week no less.
The Raiders traveled to 7,200-plus feet altitude, just to hit rock bottom.
It did not surprise Sunday to see an undermanned defense, one that made Jay Cutler look like Tom Brady two weeks earlier, struggle against the man himself. Of greater concern — but not surprise at this point — was an offense that spent its bye week self-scouting its own weaknesses only to fall flat in a 33-8 defeat to the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca.
Brady completed his first 12 passes. He finished 30-of-37 for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders failed to compensate for his expected production, trailing 30-0 through the first three quarters.
Oakland actually controlled its own destiny to start the game. The Kansas City Chiefs lost 12-9 to the New York Giants, meaning the Raiders could earn an AFC West title if they won their remaining games. But it’s tough to control one’s destiny with an offense that continually stumbles over itself.
Wide receivers Seth Roberts, Johnny Holton and Michael Crabtree each had at least one drop.
Roberts’ came on a third-down conversion attempt to end the Raiders’ opening possession. He committed a false start to begin the offense’s next one and fumbled in the second quarter at the Patriots’ 3-yard line. The latter miscue thwarted the Raiders’ best shot at a first-half score; they trailed 17-0 at the break.
The drop for Holton occurred on the Raiders’ second drive. Safety Duron Harmon intercepted the pass after it bounced off the second-year veteran.
With the loss, the Raiders again will need help for a playoff chance.
That, however, clearly is moot when they cannot help themselves.
