Raiders likely to play game in London in 2018 season

Nothing is official yet, an NFL spokesman cautioned Friday. But it appears the Raiders will make a trip to London next season.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — Nothing is official, an NFL spokesman cautioned Friday.

“We have not yet finalized the schedule of 2018 international games,” said Michael Signora, vice president of football communications.

But a trip to London could be on the Raiders’ calendar for the 2018 season.

The Raiders have played a “home” game in Mexico City each of the past two years. One of their eight home games also was played abroad in 2014 when traveling to London. The club reportedly will play an international “home” game the fourth time in five years, traveling to London in 2018.

An ESPN report, written in Spanish, cited sources Wednesday when reporting a Raiders home game would be played in London with the franchise likely returning to Mexico City in 2019. Vic Tafur of the Athletic said in November he kept “hearing” the team would play in London in 2018. He reasserted that on Friday, adding it would be a home game.

Official word from the league is expected in the coming weeks. In November, the Raiders hosted the New England Patriots in Mexico City. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that matchup at a news conference Feb. 1, leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Raiders already know who they’ll play in 2018.

Along with the usual AFC West slate, their home opponents are the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. They will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Oakland’s last game in London was Sept. 28. 2014. The Raiders lost 38-14 to the Miami Dolphins in Wembley Stadium.

The NFL will announce full dates and times for every team’s 2018 regular-season schedule in April.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.