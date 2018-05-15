Raiders

Raiders’ rookie minicamp produces 2 more signings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2018 - 6:00 pm
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders’ rookie minicamp this month inspired a sizable roster shakeup.

Another two players who participated at the May 4-6 event on a tryout basis were signed Monday to three-day contracts, the team announced. Former Utah State safety Dallin Leavitt and Kansas State long snapper Drew Scott became the fourth and fifth such additions.

No corresponding roster moves were required. Last week, the Raiders released quarterback Josh Johnson and waived punter Colby Wadman, so their 90-man roster is now full.

On May 7, the team signed former Texas running back Chris Warren, Michigan fullback Henry Poggi and California (Pennsylvania) tight end Paul Butler from the same minicamp. Running back Elijah Hood, fullback Nick Sharga and defensive lineman Joby Saint Fleur were waived to create room.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com.

