Raiders sign third-round pick Arden Key to complete draft class

LSU defensive lineman Arden Key performs in a drill seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Oakland Raiders' Maurice Hurst (73) P.J. Hall, and Arden Key (99) wait to perform a drill during NFL football practice on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Raiders’ entire draft class of 2018 has been signed as Arden Key committed to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Key was selected in the third round (87th overall) in April’s draft out of Louisiana State. The talented defensive end was viewed by pundits as a steal pick after falling in the draft because of character concerns.

Key said he’s learned from his past mistakes and called himself a first-round talent when he was introduced by the Raiders after the draft.

In three seasons for the Tigers, Key appeared in 31 games and made 28 starts. Key’s best season was his sophomore year when he recorded 12 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

The speedy edge rusher struggled last year with injuries and only started in eight games. Key was selected to the Associated Press All-SEC First Team twice in his collegiate career. The Decatur, Georgia, native’s 21 career sacks are tied for third-most in LSU history.

