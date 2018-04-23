Raiders to announce draft picks at Nellis Air Force Base

For a second straight draft, the Raiders will pay homage to their future home in Las Vegas.

OAKLAND, Calif. — For a second straight draft, the Raiders will pay homage to their future in Las Vegas.

The three-day NFL event will conclude this Saturday with rounds four to seven. In all but the seventh round, teams will announce their selections from satellite locations rather than AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Las Vegas youth and high school student-athletes will read the Raiders’ picks from Nellis Air Force Base, the league announced Monday.

The franchise currently has seven of its 11 selections in that span.

Last year, Day 3 selections were read in front of the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

Announcing picks in Southern Nevada is one step in the Raiders’ delicate dance between their current and future markets. They have been mindful to cultivate a fan base in the region where they’re scheduled to relocate in 2020. Meanwhile, they’ve sought to be respectful to their California fans, embracing Oakland in public remarks and continued community efforts.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams will announce their selections from the construction site at the LA Stadium and Entertainment district at Hollywood Park. Their shared venue is also due to open in 2020.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will deploy a well-trained parrot to deliver the name of the team’s pick to an announcer, who will be on the pirate ship inside Raymond James Stadium. In a particularly emotional choice, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High football team will announce picks while accompanied by the family of slain coach Aaron Feis at the Miami Dolphins’ headquarters.

As of today, the Raiders have one pick in the fourth round, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. This total is subject to change based on draft-day trading. The team has enough Day 3 draft capital to trade up Friday during the second or third round as it desires.

