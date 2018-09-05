Ranking the top 32 quarterbacks heading into 2018 NFL season

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Newly signed New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, acquired in a trade from the New York Jets, walks on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (2017 stats): 16 games, 66.3 pct., 4,577 yds, 32 TDs, 8 INTs

The reigning NFL MVP is entering his 19th season at age 41 with no signs of slowing down. The last time we saw the middle-aged QB, he threw for 505 yards in the Super Bowl.

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 7 games, 64.7 pct., 1,675 yds, 16 TDs, 6 INTs

Rodgers’ season was cut short by a collarbone injury. Expect the fiery competitor to have a monster comeback year and remind everyone why he’s still one of the best.

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 16 games, 61.3 pct., 3,983 yds, 34 TDs, 11 INTs

Wilson operated behind arguably the league’s worst offensive line and still managed to play at an MVP level. He faces a tough task in 2018 with a weak roster around him.

4. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles: 13 games, 60.2 pct., 3,296 yds, 33 TDs, 7 INTs

Wentz became a top five quarterback thanks to a memorable sophomore season, but he might not be his usual self this year after tearing his ACL in December.

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints: 16 games, 72.0 pct., 4,334 yds, 23 TDs, 8 INTs

Brees’ numbers don’t jump out because that’s how high he has set the bar for himself. Brees was asked to throw less last year because of the team’s dynamic running game. But when he was asked to fire away, he was still clutch.

6. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers: 15 games, 64.2 pct., 4,251 yds, 28 TDs, 14 INTs

“Big Ben” always has the Steelers’ offense operating smoothly, but time is running out on him to lead the Steelers to the Super Bowl with elite playmakers Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell by his side.

7. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers: 16 games, 59.1 pct., 3,302 yds, 22 TDs, 16 INTs

Newton will probably never fix his poor mechanics, but his playmaking ability keeps defensive coordinators up at night. Newton lost a lot on the offensive line, but his pass-catching options got better on paper.

8. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers: 16 games, 62.6 pct., 4,515 yds, 28 TDs, 10 INTs

If the Chargers had a reliable kicker, Rivers probably would have led L.A. to the playoffs a year ago. With a talented roster around him, expect Rivers to get the job done in 2018.

9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: 16 games, 64.7 pct., 4,095 yds, 20 TDs, 12 INTs

Ryan took a step back in his first year with Steve Sarkisian calling the plays. Ryan could return to his MVP form with the addition of rookie wideout Calvin Ridley.

10. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions: 16 games, 65.7 pct., 4,446 yds, 29 TDs, 10 INTs

Stafford always puts up high numbers, but he’s usually carrying the team. The Lions improved their running game and offensive line. That should help Stafford.

11. Alex Smith, Washington Redskins: 15 games, 67.5 pct., 4,042 yds, 26 TDs, 5 INTs

It wasn’t Smith’s fault when the Chiefs stumbled into the postseason, but he still got the blame. Smith is never appreciated despite his impressive numbers. Let’s see what Jay Gruden does for him in Washington.

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: 16 games, 64.3 pct., 4,093 yds, 27 TDs, 13 INTs

Cousins broke the bank with his fully guaranteed $84 million contract in the offseason. Now it’s time to earn it. He already has developed chemistry with receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

13. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers: 6 games, 67.4 pct., 1,560 yds, 7 TDs, 5 INTs

Garoppolo wowed the football world in his first five games with the 49ers. It will get harder with defenses adjusting to the talented “Jimmy G.”

14. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (2016 stats): 15 games, 63.5 pct., 4,240 yds, 31 TDs, 13 INTs

When healthy, Luck belongs in the top five, but he missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury that lingered this offseason. The Colts’ poor offensive line won’t help Luck return to elite form.

15. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: 7 games, 61.8 pct., 1,699 yds, 19 TDs, 8 INTs

Like Garoppolo, Watson took the league by storm in only a handful of games. The dynamic rookie was leading the NFL in touchdown passes before a knee injury ended his season.

16. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams: 15 games, 62.1 pct., 3,804 yds, 28 TDs, 7 INTs

Goff overcame a dreadful rookie season under the guidance of Rams coach Sean McVay. He’ll only get better with arguably the best offense in the league.

17. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders: 15 games, 62.7 pct., 3,496 yds, 22 TDs, 13 INTs

Carr had a down year because of injuries and poor play-calling. He struggled with deep throws, and that could still be an issue this season. We’ll see if the return of coach Jon Gruden helps Carr.

18. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 16 games, 62.9 pct., 3,324 yds, 22 TDs, 13 INTs

Prescott was a disaster when running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t in the lineup. The ceiling is still high on Prescott. He once went toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers in a playoff game.

19. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans: 15 games, 62.0 pct., 3,232 yds, 13 TDs, 15 INTs

Mariota never found his rhythm after a breakout 2016 campaign. Maybe a new coaching staff helps him take a few steps forward.

20. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13 games, 63.8 pct., 3,504 yds, 19 TDs, 11 INTs

Winston is a talented QB, but the issue with him is maturity. Are the Bucs still high on him after his latest incident got him suspended for three games?

21. Case Keenum, Denver Broncos: 15 games, 67.6 pct., 3,547 yds, 22 TDs, 7 INTs

The alarms were ringing in Denver after Keenum’s first preaseason game. Everything seems to be OK now with Keenum getting the offense going recently. He already has developed chemistry with the wide receivers.

22. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 1 game, 62.9 pct., 284 yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Expectations are high on Mahomes and his cannon for an arm. The Chiefs might be the most exciting offense with Mahomes going deep to Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

23. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns: 15 games, 62.6 pct., 2,799 yds, 14 TDs, 4 INTs

Taylor is finally being appreciated at his new home, and his leadership is rubbing off on the Browns.

24. Eli Manning, New York Giants: 15 games, 61.6 pct., 3,468 yds, 19 TDs, 13 INTs

Feels like forever since Manning got benched for Geno Smith. He returns to New York with a healthy Odell Beckham and talented rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

25. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles: 7 games, 56.4 pct., 537 yds, 5 TDs, 2 INTs

Foles struggled in the preseason, just like he did at the end of the regular season. He turned it around in the postseason to lead the Eagles to the championship. The Super Bowl MVP still belongs on this list.

26. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens: 16 games, 64.1 pct., 3,141 yds, 18 TDs, 13 INTs

A motivated Flacco could return to top form after a few down years that led the Ravens to draft Lamar Jackson in the first round.

27. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals: 16 games, 59.9 pct., 3,320 yds, 25 TDs, 12 INTs

The serviceable Dalton has an improved offensive line to operate under and A.J. Green at receiver.

28. Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints (2015 stats): 16 games, 65.3 pct., 3,231 yds, 14 TDs, 9 INTs

One day Bridgewater’s miraculous comeback from a gruesome knee injury will be turned into a movie. He deserves to start, but he’ll have to wait his turn behind Drew Brees.

29. Sam Darnold, New York Jets: No. 3 overall pick in 2018 draft

Darnold has proved he’s ready to start. Can’t stop the youth.

30. Sam Bradford, Arizona Cardinals: 2 games, 74.4 pct., 382 yds, 3 TDs, 0 INT

The two sides of Bradford appeared last season. He shredded the Saints’ defense during Week 1, then went on to miss 14 games. Bradford can play, but he can’t stay healthy.

31. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns: No. 1 overall pick in 2018 draft

Mayfield has shown why the Browns took him No. 1 with his accuracy and playmaking ability on the run.

32. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars: 16 games, 60.2 pct., 3,687 yds, 21 TDs, 13 INTs

Bortles might be the biggest weakness on a stacked Jaguars roster. It’s a make-or-break year for Bortles in Jacksonville.

Missed the cut: Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill, Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky, Bills’ Josh Allen, Cardinals’ Josh Rosen

