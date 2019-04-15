Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown smiles during the NFL football team's news conference Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

As the Raiders begin their offseason workout program, new wide receiver Antonio Brown can focus on running routes rather than one of the legal issues he faces.

TMZ reports that Brown reached a settlement in a lawsuit related to a furniture-tossing incident in South Florida.

According to the report, Brown yelled at security and threw items from a luxury condominium he was leasing in April 2018. The items nearly hit a toddler.

Brown, the Pro Bowl receiver traded to the Raiders in March from the Pittsburgh Steelers, still faces a lawsuit from the owner of the multimillion-dollar condo Brown leased for damages and breaching the apartment agreement.

Brown was cited for driving 100-plus mph in the Pittsburgh area in November, according to ESPN.