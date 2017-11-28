Review-Journal’s Week 13 NFL rankings

The Los Angeles Rams move back into the top five for this week’s NFL rankings.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Eagles 10-1 (1). The Eagles have taken care of business by crushing weak opposition, but now the schedule gets tough. Philadelphia plays at Seattle and at Los Angeles in the next two weeks. Show us what you got, Philly.

2. Patriots 9-2 (2). Wake me up when the Patriots play the Steelers. New England is cruising.

3. Steelers 9-2 (3). Pittsburgh likes to make it interesting against inferior competition. They almost lost to Brett Hundley and the Packers at home. Antonio Brown saved the day.

4. Vikings 9-2 (4). Case Keenum outdueled Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford in back-to-back weeks. Next up, Matt Ryan and Cam Newton.

5. Rams 8-3 (6). The Rams bounced back with a signature victory over the Saints. Los Angeles isn’t going anywhere.

6. Saints 8-3 (5). The Saints will need to recover quickly with a vital NFC South showdown against the Panthers coming up.

7. Falcons 7-4 (9). Better late than never for Julio Jones, who reappeared in a big way last week. The Falcons are starting to hit their stride.

8. Panthers 8-3 (10). Even with all the Panthers’ early struggles, they find themselves 8-3 with a chance to move into first place on Sunday.

9. Titans 7-4 (13). The Titans finally won a game in Indianapolis and retook the top spot in the AFC South.

10. Seahawks 7-4 (11). Seattle continues to lose key players to injury, but Russell Wilson won’t let his team fade.

11. Jaguars 7-4 (7). In typical Jags fashion, they lay an egg in Arizona after everyone got on the bandwagon.

12. Chiefs 6-5 (8). The ship is sinking fast in Kansas City. Will Andy Reid stay true to Alex Smith for much longer?

13. Ravens 6-5 (14). Baltimore’s tough defense could be enough to get the final playoff spot in the AFC.

14. Lions 6-5 (12). Stafford continues to get no support from the running game. The NFC might be too deep for the Lions to get into the postseason this season.

15. Chargers 5-6 (18). Suddenly the Chargers are the favorites in the AFC West despite numerous heartbreakers and an 0-4 start to the year.

16. Bills 6-5 (17). Tyrod Taylor got the Bills’ playoff hopes back on track with a win over the Chiefs.

17. Redskins 5-6 (16). Kirk Cousins continues to play at a high level for the banged-up Redskins.

18. Raiders 5-6 (19). The Raiders remain in the playoff hunt with a much-needed victory over the Broncos, but they just lost the fighting Michael Crabtree for two games.

19. Cowboys 5-6 (15). The pitchforks are out for Dak Prescott, who has struggled during the past three games. He desperately needs a bounceback game.

20. Cardinals 5-6 (20). Blaine Gabbert got his revenge against his former Jacksonville team.

21. Bengals 5-6 (23). The Bengals finally got a glimpse of Joe Mixon’s potential last week. They’re still alive for a playoff spot.

22. Packers 5-6 (21). Hundley had a gutsy performance versus the Steelers. He’ll need to lead the Packers to victories against the Bucs and Browns if they want to give Aaron Rodgers a reason to return.

23. Jets 4-7 (24). Enjoy the Josh McCown-to-Robby Anderson show for the rest of the season, Jets fan.

24. Texans 4-7 (22). In a season full of what-ifs, DeAndre Hopkins and Jadeveon Clowney continue to shine.

25. Dolphins 4-7 (25). Time to hit tank mode in Miami.

26. Buccaneers 4-7 (27). Ryan Fitzpatrick finally lost a game for the Bucs.

27. Broncos 3-8 (26). The bad Broncos extended their losing streak to seven games.

28. Bears 3-8 (28). Mitchell Trubisky might need to find his Sean McVay to shake off this subpar rookie year.

29. Colts 3-8 (29). The Colts kept it close versus the Titans.

30. Giants 2-9 (30). Benching of Eli Manning signals an era might be over in New York.

31. 49ers 1-10 (31). Jimmy Garoppolo had a touchdown pass at the buzzer last week. Will he start this week?

32. Browns 0-11 (32). Good news, Cleveland. Josh Gordon returns this week.

Gilbert Manzano covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.