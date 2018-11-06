Saints climb to No. 1, Raiders drop to 32nd in NFL rankings

Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees celebrates after throwing his 500th career touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, center, celebrates with teammates after throwing his 500th career touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Saints 7-1 (4). There’s a new leader atop the rankings. The Saints earned the No. 1 spot after going 3-0 against the Ravens, Vikings and Rams in consecutive weeks.

2. Patriots 7-2 (2). The Patriots played without Rob Gronkowski and Sony Michel last week and still beat the Packers by 14.

3. Rams 8-1 (1). The Rams almost pulled off a memorable comeback against the Saints but ran out of gas in the final quarter.

4. Chiefs 8-1 (3). The league’s highest-scoring offense kept rolling in Cleveland last week.

5. Panthers 6-2 (5). It’s time to take the Panthers seriously. There’s a lot of speed on Cam Newton’s offense.

6. Chargers 6-2 (6). Philip Rivers and company took care of the Seahawks on the road.

7. Steelers 5-2-1 (7). Pittsburgh keeps riding that James Conner wave to victories.

8. Vikings 5-3-1 (8). Mike Zimmer’s defense is finally awake and they now get a bye week to get healthy.

9. Texans 6-3 (10). Thanks to a missed field goal by the Broncos, the Texans extended their winning streak to six games.

10. Bengals 5-3 (12). The Bengals return from their bye week but could be without A.J. Green (foot) for the next few games.

11. Packers 3-4-1 (9). Green Bay went winless on its two-game gauntlet against the Rams and Patriots.

12. Bears 5-3 (16). The Bears’ offense got the day off against the Bills. Chicago’s defense took care of Nathan Peterman.

13. Eagles 4-4 (13). Philadelphia returns from its bye week to host the rival Cowboys.

14. Falcons 4-4 (17). Matt Ryan did it. He finally threw a touchdown pass to Julio Jones. Oh, and he got the Falcons back to .500.

15. Redskins 5-3 (11). The Redskins have no chance if they fall behind in games with a run-heavy offense.

16. Ravens 4-5 (14). It was going so well for the Ravens. They’ve lost three straight games.

17. Seahawks 4-4 (15). Russell Wilson never found his rhythm against the Chargers.

18. Dolphins 5-4 (20). The Dolphins keep hanging around for a wildcard spot. They smothered the Jets in Week 9.

19. Titans 4-4 (23). Did Marcus Mariota found his groove again? The Titans handled the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

20. Jaguars 3-5 (18). Anyone still care about the Jags? The Jaguars return from a bye week to face the Colts on the road.

21. Colts 3-5 (22). Andrew Luck and the Colts’ offensive line were starting to peak before getting Week 9 off.

22. Lions 3-5 (19). Seems like the Lions waived the white flag on 2018 after trading Golden Tate. It got ugly against the Vikings.

23. Cowboys 3-5 (21). Did Dak Prescott lose his talents from his memorable rookie year? He’s still not back on track.

24. Buccaneers 3-5 (24). Tampa Bay might want to consider a two-QB system with Jameis Winston playing in the first half and Ryan Fitzpatrick getting the final two quarters.

25. Broncos 3-6 (25). Is Broncos coach Vance Joseph the problem? Or is it John Elway? Demaryius Thomas seems to think the latter.

26. Browns 2-6-1 (26). Remember when the Browns were exciting for about a month and a half?

27. Jets 3-6 (27). The progress for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has stopped.

28. Cardinals 2-6 (28). New offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich got an extra week to fix the Cardinals’ offense.

29. 49ers 2-7 (32). Jimmy Garoppolo who? Nick Mullens was that good in his NFL debut against the Raiders.

30. Giants 1-7 (30). The clunky Giants are back from their bye week to face the Niners on the road.

31. Bills 2-7 (29). Sign a new quarterback already, Buffalo. Peterman is not the answer for the last time.

32. Raiders 1-7 (31). Welcome to rock bottom, Raiders. But keep rooting against the Bears and Cowboys.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.