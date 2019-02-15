Talks to continue between Oakland, Raiders about 2019 lease

An overview of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the start of an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders took another small step Friday toward a one-season return to Oakland when the board that oversees the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum deemed to continue negotiations with the NFL club about securing a rental agreement for the 2019 campaign.

They are scheduled to relocate to Las Vegas in 2020.

No deal is in place, but that could change within a week, said Scott McKibben, executive director and lead negotiator for the Coliseum Authority. McKinnen said that he planned to reach out Friday afternoon to Raiders president Marc Badain regarding further talks between the two parties.

“I am cautiously optimistic that I believe that we will get a deal done, yes,” McKibben said.

Should such a deal be reached with the Raiders, the eight-member Coliseum Authority will reconvene for a public vote. An affirmative vote would represent that “it’s pretty much done,” McKibben said, regarding the Raiders playing at the Coliseum in 2019.

The franchise has occupied the Coliseum for 40 seasons. Its lease formally expired on Wednesday.

Friday’s decision to continue talks with the Raiders occurred during the closed-session portion of a prescheduled monthly meeting. The group is comprised of County of Alameda and City of Oakland representatives. Although a lease agreement is not finalized, the terms are expected to involve the Raiders paying $7.5 million to rent the facility in 2019.

