Tom Brady No. 1 on NFLPA’s top 50 player merchandise list

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten runs the ball during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant makes a reception during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball after a handoff during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for the handoff during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during practice at NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Friday, July 28, 2017 . (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch during an NFL football training camp Monday, July 31, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), right, on the line at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), center, at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a salute gesture to a fan during NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK — NFL training camps have been open for less than a week and Tom Brady is already on top of the league once again.

The Patriots’ superstar quarterback ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales in a list compiled by the NFL players union.

The list is based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise tracking year-to-date results from March 1 to May 31.

Brady, who won his record fifth Super Bowl in February, was joined at the top of the list by Dallas Cowboys teammates running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 2) and quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 3). Two more Cowboys were also in the top 10 in wide receiver Dez Bryant (No. 6) and tight end Jason Witten (No. 10).

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who returned to the league after a one-year absence, was at No. 4 and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rounded out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 included Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 7), Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 8), and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (No. 9), who cracked the top 10 for the first time.

“It’s really an honor to not only be on this list, but be among the top 10 players,” Brown said in a statement.

“Being a part of Steelers Nation means having some of the best fan support in the league. But more than that, this list shows just how passionate fans of all players are.”

The top 50 player sales list is released quarterly by the NFLPA, via its licensing and marketing arm NFL Players Inc. It is based on overall sales of all NFL player licensed products via online and traditional retail outlets.