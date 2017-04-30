Undrafted receiver Ishmael Zamora of Baylor agrees to terms with Raiders

Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora (8) during the Cactus Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A video last June captured Ishmael Zamora whipping his dog eight times with a belt. He screamed at the animal. He kicked it. The footage prompted national headlines and outrage.

Baylor suspended the wide receiver for three games.

He went undrafted, in part, due to the incident.

Soon, he’ll be a Raider.

A wave of undrafted rookies agreed to terms with the Raiders following the Saturday conclusion of the NFL draft. Zamora reportedly is one of them. He made a predraft visit with the club. He finished 2016 with 63 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Zamora is one of several known undrafted rookie acquisitions.

Safety Nicholas Morrow, who attended Division III school Greenville College, is another.

Sources said former Louisiana State safety Rickey Jefferson, Mississippi defensive lineman Fadol Brown, Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Wade, Oklahoma safety Ahmad Thomas, Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher and Rutgers safety Anthony Cioffi are among the others.

Ex-Oregon tight end Pharaoh Brown and Southern California wide receiver Isaac Whitney said on Twitter that they also are joining the Raiders. A full list, which will include at least a few others, is expected later this week.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.