WR Martavis Bryant among Raiders’ roster cuts

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) holds on to a football at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant, right, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders cut wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Saturday amid a looming suspension, ending a months-long internal saga. His departure was part of a frenzied morning on which the team met the NFL’s required roster reduction from a 90- to 53-player allotment.

Twenty-four of the Raiders’ 53 players, or 45.2 percent, are new to the organization in 2018. With an average age of 27.4, the team owns the league’s oldest opening roster since at least 2012, according to Philly Voice.

Coach Jon Gruden led this overhaul. He hoped Bryant would be part of it.

In April, he and the Raiders acquired Bryant from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2018 third-round selection. That pick stemmed from a first-round trade down, as Oakland moved from the No. 10 to 15 overall spot. Gruden was eager to add Bryant’s size and speed, a combination his club lacked.

But by the end of the spring, Gruden and the team had serious doubts about Bryant. Those persisted in training camp when coaches wrestled with how many practice reps to give him, given the possibility a suspension would surface before their Sept. 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders first feared Bryant’s standing with the NFL in June. He missed the entire 2016 season after repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. ESPN first reported that Bryant is facing a suspension, pending a appeal. General manager Reggie McKenzie declined comment on the league matter.

“We just didn’t see it from him at the end of the day,” said McKenzie, who cited roster competition. “It made it clear that he’s not going to be one of the guys that we’re able to count on.”

The Raiders moved forward with Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts, Keon Hatcher, Johnny Holton and Dwayne Harris at wide receiver on their initial 53-man roster. This group, however, could be tweaked in the coming days.

Hundreds of players were waived or released Saturday around the NFL. The Raiders possess as much need for someone of Bryant’s skillset as they did in April.

Beyond Bryant

There were dozens of other departures Saturday. Khalil Mack, of course, was most notable of all, but before being traded to the Chicago Bears, the superstar defensive end did not count against the Raiders’ active roster.

Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was waived. Efforts to trade the 2015 second round pick before the 1 p.m. cutdown were unsuccessful. He played into the fourth quarter of Thursday’s preseason finale. Other NFL teams did not see enough in his game film to complete a trade.

None of the Raiders’ three second-round picks from 2015 to 2017 are on the roster. Defensive lineman Jihad Ward from 2016 and safety Obi Melifonwu were the others.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro (groin) and running back Chris Warren (knee) were placed on injured reserve. Warren did not appear injured following Thursday’s exhibiton, but McKenzie said that he’ll undergo surgery.

Quarterback EJ Manuel made the initial roster ahead of quarterback Connor Cook, but Manuel was released, too, after the Raiders sent a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for quarterback AJ McCarron. Unless Manuel or Cook is re-signed, a quarterback without grasp of the Raiders’ offense will be Derek Carr’s only backup in Week 1.

Safety Shalom Luani cleared a roster spot when traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2019 seventh-round pick. Cornerback Daryl Worley cleared another when suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse and personal conduct policy. That punishment stems from his April arrest.

On offense, the Raiders’ other cuts were guard Oday Aboushi, wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, tight end Pharaoh Brown, running back James Butler, tight end Paul Butler, guard Cameron Hunt, guard Denver Kirkland, guard Jordan Simmons, center James Stone, offensive tackle Jylan Ware, wide receiver Isaac Whitney and fullback Ryan Yurachek

On defense, the others were linebacker Jason Cabinda, cornerback Jarell Carter, linebacker James Cowser, cornerback Antwuan Davis , defensive tackle Connor Flagel, cornerback Antonio Hamilton,safety Dallin Leavitt, safety Quincy Mauger, cornerback Raysean Pringle, defensive lineman Shakir Soto, linebacker Azeem Victor, defensive tackle Gabe Wright and corneback Shareece Wright.

Defensive tackle Eddy Vanderdoes (knee) was placed on Reserve/Physically Unablle to Perform. Cornerback Dexter McDonald was waived-injured.

Running back DeAndre Washington made the roster despite his ongoing recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery. Gruden said recently that Washington is progressing quickly.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.