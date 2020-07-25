5 position battles to watch as Raiders begin camp

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant is stopped by Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

As the Raiders open training camp on Tuesday, the starting lineup is largely set. But there are a handful of position battles to keep an eye on.

Here are five worth watching:

Cornerback

The Raiders are set at one cornerback after Trayvon Mullen made significant strides last year over the final six games of his rookie season. But the spot opposite him is up for grabs, with veteran free-agent signee Prince Amukamara, first-round pick Damon Arnette and second-year corner Isaiah Johnson in the running.

Amukamara has the upper hand, given his vast starting experience. But longer term, he is likely just holding down the spot until Arnette, the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft, is ready. Don’t be surprised if Arnette makes a major push sooner rather than later. The Raiders also remain high on Johnson, a fourth-round pick out of Houston last year, and are eager to see his development after an injury-plagued rookie year.

Slot cornerback

Incumbent LaMarcus Joyner struggled in this role last year and needs a bounce-back season. In his defense, he’s better suited at safety, but a pressing need in the slot forced the Raiders’ hand. He’s in for a fight holding off rookie Amik Robertson, a tough, feisty, highly regarded cover corner whose skill set perfectly fits the slot. It would not be a shock if Robertson beat out Joyner at some point this season.

Weakside linebacker

The Raiders spent big money in free agency at linebacker, reeling in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. The new additions strengthen a major weakness. But the weakside linebacker job is wide open, with veterans Marquel Lee and Nicholas Morrow first in line to claim it. But don’t rule out rookie Tanner Muse, whose safety background at Clemson is a plus relative to pass coverage and whose speed, instincts and toughness project as a strength in run defense. Muse was a playmaker at Clemson. On a defense that needs to create turnovers and big plays, that could be a deciding factor.

Wide receiver

With speedy rookie Henry Ruggs and second-year slot receiver man Hunter Renfrow pretty much guaranteed starting jobs, the focus shifts to Tyrell Williams, who suffered through an injury-plagued season in 2019 and could face a big challenge from rookie Bryan Edwards. If Williams is past the foot issues he was dealing with last year, he should be in good shape to keep the job. But Edwards was a coup in the third round of the draft, and his size, speed and toughness project as a potential big-time weapon. The Raiders won’t hesitate to get Edwards onto the field if he flashes in training camp.

Defensive tackle

Maliek Collins, who the Raiders signed in free agency, is set at one defensive tackle. The job opposite him will be a battle between Maurice Hurst, Johnathan Hankins, P.J. Hall and Daniel Ross. The competition should lift everyone’s level of play, so there is a good chance someone emerges out of that group. In addition, those four should give the Raiders decent depth beyond the starters.

