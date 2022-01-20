Court date set on NFL legal showdown with Jon Gruden

A Nevada court date has been set to hear the National Football League’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit former Raiders coach Jon Gruden filed against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Nevada court date has been set to hear the National Football League’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit former Raiders coach Jon Gruden filed against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The hearing is set for Feb. 23, with Judge Nancy Allf presiding.

Gruden is suing the NFL for damages for the role he contends it played in his undoing as the head coach of the Raiders last October. He resigned from his position after a slew of disparaging emails he wrote from 2011 to 2018 were made public.

Gruden, who still had six years remaining on his 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, is accusing the NFL and Goodell of leaking the emails to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal in an attempt to ruin his career.

The NFL filed two motions on Tuesday in response to claims the league considers “baseless.” The first motion asks for a dismissal of the lawsuit and the other asks for litigation to go to arbitration.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.