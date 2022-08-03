How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars Hall of Fame Game

The Raiders head to Canton this week to play the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks the field during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Football season is officially here, and this year, the preseason is starting a little earlier for the Raiders.

The Raiders head to Canton this week to play the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.

Here’s how you can tune into the action:

Hall of Fame Game

Who: Raiders vs. Jaguars

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV: KSNV-3 and Peacock

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Jaguars -1½; total 30½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.