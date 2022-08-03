How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars Hall of Fame Game
The Raiders head to Canton this week to play the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.
Football season is officially here, and this year, the preseason is starting a little earlier for the Raiders.
Here’s how you can tune into the action:
Hall of Fame Game
Who: Raiders vs. Jaguars
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
TV: KSNV-3 and Peacock
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Jaguars -1½; total 30½
