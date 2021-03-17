46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders agree to terms with WR John Brown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 7:31 am
 
Updated March 17, 2021 - 7:49 am
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (15) runs with the ball agai ...
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (15) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

The Raiders’ wide receiver room just got even faster. A person close to the situation confirmed that the club has agreed to terms with John Brown, the speedy wideout who played for the Buffalo Bills last season.

The seven-year veteran has 320 catches for 4,748 and 31 touchdowns over his seven-year career, including 33 catches for 458 yards in eight games last season in Buffalo. His season was plagued by a series of nagging leg injuries.

His best season came in 2019 when he had 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. He’s averaged 13.9 yards per catch in his career.

Brown’s addition helps to make up for the loss of wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who agreed to terms with the New England Patriots.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Veteran center Rodney Hudson released as part of retooling
Veteran center Rodney Hudson released as part of retooling
2
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
3
Raiders re-signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow
Raiders re-signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow
4
Raiders agree to terms with WR John Brown
Raiders agree to terms with WR John Brown
5
Review-Journal mock draft 2.0 — shakeup in top 5
Review-Journal mock draft 2.0 — shakeup in top 5
Like and follow Vegas Nation