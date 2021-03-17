Raiders agree to terms with WR John Brown

The Raiders add even more speed to their WR position with the addition of John Brown.

In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (15) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

The Raiders’ wide receiver room just got even faster. A person close to the situation confirmed that the club has agreed to terms with John Brown, the speedy wideout who played for the Buffalo Bills last season.

The seven-year veteran has 320 catches for 4,748 and 31 touchdowns over his seven-year career, including 33 catches for 458 yards in eight games last season in Buffalo. His season was plagued by a series of nagging leg injuries.

His best season came in 2019 when he had 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. He’s averaged 13.9 yards per catch in his career.

Brown’s addition helps to make up for the loss of wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who agreed to terms with the New England Patriots.

