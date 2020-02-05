Raiders announce coaching changes with Marinelli, King

While it’s been known for weeks that the Raiders have added Rod Marinelli as defensive line coach, the team announced on Wednesday that they have added Austin King as an offensive quality control coach.

Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli is seen during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions fired coach Marinelli on Monday, Dec. 29, 2008, a day after the team became the first in NFL history to finish with an 0-16 record. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

While it’s been known for weeks that the Raiders have added Rod Marinelli as defensive line coach, the team announced on Wednesday that they have hired Austin King as an offensive quality control coach.

Marinelli is a longtime defensive coach, who also spent three years as the Lions head coach. His last season there, Detroit went 0-16. But he most recently was with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator from 2014-2019.

King is a former NFL offensive lineman and played for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden with the Buccaneers. Gruden was part of the group that selected King in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. King played 34 games in his NFL career, making one start.

King was a college coach for eight years, most recently spending five seasons at the University of Dayton. From 2015-2016, he was an offensive assistant and from 2017-2019 he added offensive coordinator duties.

Also on Wednesday, the Cardinals announced that they’d hired Brentson Buckner as defensive line coach. Buckner spent the 2019 season with the Raiders in the same position, but was fired to make way for Marinelli.

