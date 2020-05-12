Raiders closing in on contract terms with Prince Amukamara

The Raiders are closing in on a contract agreement to add veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, who will compete for a starting job opposote Travon Mullen

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, center, celebrates his game-winning field goal with free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Prince Amukamara against the Denver Broncos after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders are closing in on a deal to sign veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed. According to reports, the basics of the deal have been agreed upon.

Amukamara, a 10-year veteran with vast starting experience, was recently cut by the Chicago Bears.

