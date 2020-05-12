Raiders closing in on contract terms with Prince Amukamara
The Raiders are closing in on a contract agreement to add veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, who will compete for a starting job opposote Travon Mullen
The Raiders are closing in on a deal to sign veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed. According to reports, the basics of the deal have been agreed upon.
Amukamara, a 10-year veteran with vast starting experience, was recently cut by the Chicago Bears.
