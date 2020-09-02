84°F
Raiders deal offensive lineman David Sharpe to Washington

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2020 - 9:57 pm
 

The Raiders on Tuesday night traded offensive lineman David Sharpe to the Washington Football Team for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sharpe, a fourth-round pick, was the team’s last remaining player from its 2017 draft class. Brandon Parker and Sam Young are in line to be the Raiders reserve tackles this year.

Sam Gordon can be reached at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bysamgordon on Twitter.

