Raiders deal offensive lineman David Sharpe to Washington

The Raiders on Tuesday night traded offensive lineman David Sharpe to the Washington Football Team for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sharpe, a fourth-round pick, was the team’s last remaining player from its 2017 draft class. Brandon Parker and Sam Young are in line to be the Raiders reserve tackles this year.

