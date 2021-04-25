Raiders’ draft needs extend well beyond season

The Raiders have just 25 players under contract beyond 2021, meaning they have more draft needs than generally assumed.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks off the field after the 1st quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

On the surface, the Raiders’ draft needs for 2021 are fairly simple. With starting job openings at right tackle and free safety and potentially slot cornerback, those positions are expected to draw considerable focus.

But by taking a longer-term look at the Raiders’ roster, their needs look more involved than initially assumed.

That is the result of the strategic manner in which the Raiders have drawn up contracts. They have been written to enable them to quickly maneuver out of deals that simply aren’t working. The majority of free agents they signed last month were brought on board on one-year deals.

The result is a roster for 2022 that, as of today, has just 25 players under contract and a projected $50 million in cap space.

There is good and bad in that, of course. On one hand, the structure of the contracts the Raiders drew up during the 2019 and 2020 free agent hauls provided maximum flexibility to discard players that simply weren’t playing up to expectations.

For instance, Trent Brown, Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams all signed four-year deals in 2019, but the guaranteed portion of each player’s contract was essentially paid in full over the first two years. As a result, moving on from all three players dinged the Raiders just $2.5 million in lost cap-hit money. In other words, the breakups were painless relative to future salary caps.

On the other hand, Brown, Joyner and Williams also represent personnel miscalculations. For the Raiders, it is paramount they begin hitting on a higher percentage of player acquisitions.

That said, in analyzing their future commitments, the glaring needs at right tackle and free safety are just part of a roster puzzle for which other position groups need to be addressed.

Of the six interior defensive linemen the Raiders have under contract for 2021, all are on one-year deals. With no guarantee that any will be back next season, it seems likely the Raiders will address defensive tackle with one or two draft picks.

And perhaps even defensive end will be addressed, since only four of the Raiders’ 15 total defensive linemen are signed beyond 2021.

Of the defensive tackle draft class, Levi Onwuzurike of Washington, Christian Barmore of Alabama, Marlon Tuipulotu and Jay Tufele of USC and Iowa’s Daviyon Nixon are players to keep an eye on.

At linebacker, two of the Raiders’ projected three starters are operating on contracts that extend beyond 2021 — Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. But Nicholas Morrow, the third starter, is on a one-year deal and only second-year prospect Tanner Muse is signed beyond 2021 among the reserves.

The linebacker situation offers a compelling argument for drafting a linebacker this week, maybe even in the first round, where Penn State’s Micah Parsons and Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be available at No. 17.

On the offensive line, the hole created by trading Brown to the New England Patriots is glaring. But the long-range outlook at guard is also not secure. Only Denzelle Good and second-year prospect John Simpson are under contract beyond this season.

In fact, only four offensive linemen are under contract beyond 2021 — Good, Simpson, center Andre James and left tackle Kolton Miller

Good and Richie Incognito, the two projected starters at guard, were recently signed to two-year and one-year deals, respectively. In Good’s case, given how the $3,190,000 guaranteed portion of his deal is paid in 2021, he is essentially on a one-year deal.

Depending on the progress of Simpson, the Raiders could be looking for two new starters at that position next year.

That could create a situation in which the Raiders address right tackle with a prospect like USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, who has the versatility to play tackle but is viewed as a potential All-Pro caliber guard. The Raiders could draft Vera-Tucker to play right tackle in 2021 and then, depending on how things pan out, kick him inside to guard.

Meanwhile, at wide receiver, the Raiders have nine players under contract but only three — Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards — are signed beyond the current season.

Of them, only Renfrow represents an established level of certainty.

While the Raiders have high hopes for Ruggs and Edwards, a pair of high draft picks in 2020, it might make sense to dip into a deep draft class at some point to add another prospect.

Names to keep an eye on in the third round or fourth rounds are Cade Johnson of South Dakota State, Nico Collins of Michigan, Tutu Atwell Louisville, Simi Fehoko of Stanford, Tutu Atwell of Louisville and D’wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan.

