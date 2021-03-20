Raiders get back 6th-round draft pick

The Raiders will get their sixth-round draft pick back after appealing an NFL penalty handed down in November for COVID-19 protocol violations.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shouts from the sidelines with his mask down in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NFL stripped the pick from the Raiders after a series of protocol violations throughout the season, including coach Jon Gruden not wearing his mask properly and allowing a noncredentialed employee into the locker room after a home game.

The Raiders will get back the 200th overall pick.

Their draft picks are:

Round 1, Pick No. 17

Round 2, Pick No. 48

Round 3, Pick No. 79

Round 3, pick No. 80

Round 4, Pick No. 121

Round 5, Pick No. 162

Round 5, Pick No. 167

Round 6, Pick No. 200

