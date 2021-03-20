Raiders get back 6th-round draft pick
The Raiders will get their sixth-round draft pick back after appealing an NFL penalty handed down in November for COVID-19 protocol violations.
The NFL stripped the pick from the Raiders after a series of protocol violations throughout the season, including coach Jon Gruden not wearing his mask properly and allowing a noncredentialed employee into the locker room after a home game.
The Raiders will get back the 200th overall pick.
Their draft picks are:
Round 1, Pick No. 17
Round 2, Pick No. 48
Round 3, Pick No. 79
Round 3, pick No. 80
Round 4, Pick No. 121
Round 5, Pick No. 162
Round 5, Pick No. 167
Round 6, Pick No. 200
