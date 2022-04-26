Raiders land lineman with ‘All-Pro potential’ in simulation

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will run computer simulations and profile the players who end up with the Raiders with the 86th pick, their first selection of the NFL draft, throughout the week.

Nebraska's Cam Jurgens plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Raiders aren’t scheduled to pick until the third round of the NFL draft after trading their first two selections for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

It’s difficult to project which players might be available Friday by the time the Raiders are on the clock for the 86th selection.

Throughout the week, we will let a computer do it for us. The Review-Journal will run a mock simulation each day through The Draft Network’s draft tool and break down the prospect who is selected for the Raiders.

Tuesday’s choice was interior offensive lineman Cam Jurgens of Nebraska.

He would help provide depth and an immediate injection of talent into a group the Raiders haven’t invested much in this offseason.

Jurgens, who went off the board immediately before wide receiver Alec Pierce in this exercise, has played mostly center throughout his career, though he could probably provide an option at guard as well.

He’s an interesting prospect, though he may not last this long when the actual draft kicks off on Thursday.

Jurgens has been rising up the board, thanks to his prototypical size and desirable explosiveness as an athlete.

The Pro Football Focus draft guide set out some pretty lofty expectations in regard to his potential at the next level.

“Jurgens has All-Pro type of physical ability but just needs more seasoning,” it said.

Perhaps that’s why he has been listed as high as a second-round pick in some recent mock drafts.

Pro Football Network reported Monday the Eagles planned to select him with the No. 51 pick in the draft, though the Ravens have also shown interest and pick six spots ahead of Philadelphia.

Wherever he is selected, Jurgens will be monitoring the developments from home.

He is still taking classes at Nebraska and plans to gather with friends and family in his hometown of Beatrice, just 45 minutes south of Lincoln.

It was in that rural town where Jurgens earned the nickname Beef Jurgy, which then became a professional endeavor when college athletes were granted the opportunity to start profiting on their name, image and likeness.

In addition to Beef Jurgy jerky, the academic All-American sells merchandise with the brand and logo through his website.

He made an immediate impression at the combine in Indianapolis by bringing samples of the jerky for NFL coaches and team executives.

Jurgens left an even bigger mark on the event with a 4.92 40-yard dash and a very strong showing in position drills.

That athleticism was likely developed through his time playing basketball in high school, as well as tight end, fullback, linebacker and punter. The 6-foot-3, 304-pounder, arrived on campus with the Cornhuskers as a tight end before moving to center and seeing his stock take off.

Jurgens also threw the shot put for the track and field team at Nebraska.

