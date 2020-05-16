Raiders preseason dates and times nearly finalized

The Raiders will play their second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 21, at Levi’s Stadium.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee (47) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday they will be hosting the Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason on Aug. 21 at 7 pm at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Raiders annouced earlier this week their two home preseason games at Allegiant Stadium will take place on Aug. 27 against the Arizona Cardinals and Sept. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. Both games are Thursdays at 7 p.m. Embed:

The Raiders’ lone game that still needs clarification is the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, which will be played between Aug. 13-17.

