Raiders report: ‘Butt punt’ more scary than funny to A.J. Cole

There have been plenty of laughs this week about the Miami Dolphins’ disastrous punt Sunday, but the moment wasn’t as frivolous for Raiders punter A.J. Cole.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball into the back of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, FL. The Dolphins defeat the Bills 21-19. (Peter Joneleit via AP)

Social media and the weekly NFL highlight shows had a great time the past few days showing the Dolphins’ “butt punt” late in their victory over the Bills.

Raiders punter A.J. Cole wasn’t necessarily laughing when he watched it.

“That’s one of those bad dreams you have when you wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat and realize it was only a nightmare,” the Pro Bowler said Wednesday. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but that’s why in the back of the end zone, you don’t back up unless you want a football enema.”

In the now infamous play, the Dolphins were attempting to punt from inside their 2-yard line, meaning punter Thomas Morstead didn’t have the standard amount of space to take the snap and kick.

Morstead took the snap and swung his foot through the ball only to have it directly hit the backside of personal protector Trent Sherfield, bouncing backward and through the end zone for a safety.

Morstead has been the subject of most of the mockery, but Sherfield appeared to take a step backward to cause the mishap.

Cole said he didn’t have a conversation about the play with his personal protector, Matthias Farley, because he didn’t think it was necessary.

“Pretty much every special teams room I’ve ever been in, it’s been pretty clearly coached and communicated,” Cole said. “(Farley has) been doing it such a long time. We didn’t really have to talk about it.”

Farley agreed the conversation wasn’t necessary.

“I think that has to just be ingrained,” he said. “The punter only has so many yards in general even if you’re not backed up. But especially in that case, you can’t even take a half-step back.

“If anything it’s just a good reminder. You learn from someone else’s mistake.”

It’s also a role that’s rarely going to get any positive public attention, as Farley knows.

“It’s just one of those jobs that’s really, really important, but it’s certainly not glamourized,” Farley said. “If nobody notices you, it’s a good thing.”

Instead, Sherfield found himself going viral.

Injury report

Center Andre James was out of the noncontact jersey for the first time since suffering a concussion in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers. He was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s outdoor practice.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow remained out of practice and has not been on the field since suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Cardinals. Cornerback Nate Hobbs entered protocol after Sunday’s game against the Titans and did not practice Wednesday.

Tight end Foster Moreau didn’t practice because of a knee injury.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) had limited sessions. Both have missed the past two games.

Tackle Kolton Miller was limited by an ankle injury, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin drew a limited tag after suffering a knee injury Sunday.

Representing the heritage

More than 200 players, coaches and executives plan to participate in a program the NFL announced that allows them to celebrate their heritage with flags and decals on helmets and pins on clothing over the next two weeks.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs plans to wear a flag representing the Philippines.

“That represents my dad’s side of the family,” he said. “My grandma was from the Philippines. My dad was born there. It’s kind of like a big part of my family’s culture. I wanted to come out and represent it.”

Take a lap

Wide receiver Davante Adams was announced Wednesday as the honorary pace-car driver for the South Point 400 on Oct. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR race takes place on the Raiders’ bye week.

“It’s quite the departure from my usual Sunday gig, but I can’t wait to get out there (and) meet some of the drivers,” he said in a news release.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.