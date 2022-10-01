94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Raiders

Raiders sign offensive lineman from practice squad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2022 - 2:13 pm
 
Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans ...
Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
This is a photo of Alex Bars of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects th ...
This is a photo of Alex Bars of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Las Vegas Raiders active roster as of Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo)

The Raiders signed offensive lineman Alex Bars, who has been on their practice squad all season, to the active roster Saturday.

Bars started last week at left guard in a loss at Tennessee after being elevated to the game-day roster from the practice squad. By signing him, he is now part of the regular roster.

To make room for Bars, the Raiders released reserve offensive tackle Jackson Barton.

Also, the Raiders re-signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the practice squad and activated cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Javelin Guidry from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders captains address issues after 0-3 start in team meeting
Raiders captains address issues after 0-3 start in team meeting
2
Raiders report: Players attentive to Tua Tagovailoa situation
Raiders report: Players attentive to Tua Tagovailoa situation
3
Raiders fans should brace for heavier-than-usual traffic Sunday
Raiders fans should brace for heavier-than-usual traffic Sunday
4
A closer look at the plays separating the 0-3 Raiders from 3-0
A closer look at the plays separating the 0-3 Raiders from 3-0
5
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels downplays matchup against Broncos
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels downplays matchup against Broncos
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown under pressure from Los ...
Predicting player props for Raiders-Broncos game
By / RJ

The Vegas Nation staff predicts whether Davante Adams will have another big day, along with picks on Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Russell Wilson and Javonte Williams.