Raiders sign offensive lineman from practice squad
The Raiders signed offensive lineman Alex Bars, who has been on their practice squad all season, to the active roster. They released offensive tackle Jackson Barton.
Bars started last week at left guard in a loss at Tennessee after being elevated to the game-day roster from the practice squad. By signing him, he is now part of the regular roster.
Also, the Raiders re-signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the practice squad and activated cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Javelin Guidry from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
