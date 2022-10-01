Raiders sign offensive lineman from practice squad

The Raiders signed offensive lineman Alex Bars, who has been on their practice squad all season, to the active roster. They released offensive tackle Jackson Barton.

Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

This is a photo of Alex Bars of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Las Vegas Raiders active roster as of Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo)

The Raiders signed offensive lineman Alex Bars, who has been on their practice squad all season, to the active roster Saturday.

Bars started last week at left guard in a loss at Tennessee after being elevated to the game-day roster from the practice squad. By signing him, he is now part of the regular roster.

To make room for Bars, the Raiders released reserve offensive tackle Jackson Barton.

Also, the Raiders re-signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the practice squad and activated cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Javelin Guidry from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

