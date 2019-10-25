Raiders WR Williams, RT Brown questionable to play Sunday

Aside from Josh Jacobs being questionable with a shoulder injury, the Raiders’ injury report is pretty clean heading into Sunday.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Aside from Josh Jacobs being questionable with a shoulder injury, the Raiders’ injury report is pretty clean heading into Sunday.

After missing the last two games, wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) is questionable. Coach Jon Gruden said he thinks Williams will be able to play.

“We got a good look at Tyrell this week,” Gruden said. “He’s got a chance.”

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) did not play in last week’s loss, but he’s questionable after going through a full practice on Friday.

Everyone else on the Raiders roster available to play.

On the other side, Houston will be without wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (knee) and offensive lineman Greg Mancz (concussion). Safety Tashaun Gipson (back/hamstring/wrist), offensive lineman Roderick Johnson (neck), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck) and cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) are all questionable.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.