Report: Home of Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden searched by DEA officials

The home of Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden was searched by DEA officials this morning in Youngstown Ohio, according ro a TV report, with loaded assault rifles and handuns seized from the property.

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. stands on the field after leading his team to a 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Officials from the U.S. Marshals office and the Drug Enforcement Agency searched the Youngstown, Ohio, home of Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden on Wednesday morning, but no arrests were made, according to a report.

Youngstown television station WKBN reported that Bowden, who played at the University of Kentucky, was handcuffed and standing outside the house while agents searched the house. Bowden was not arrested, but agents seized loaded handguns and assault rifles from the residence.

The Raiders selected Bowden in the third round of April’s NFL draft. A club spokesman said the team is aware of the report.

The station also reported that a source said the DEA agents have made drug buys at the house in the past, but Bowden was not involved in those transactions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

