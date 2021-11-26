67°F
Raiders

Report: Raiders get update on Darren Waller’s injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2021 - 2:01 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayro ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller’s injury is not as serious as originally feared.

According to Ian Rappoport of NFL.com, Waller suffered a strained IT band in his knee. The news is based on an MRI taken Friday, Rappoport said.

Waller left the game with what was reported as a back injury in the first half only to return and injure his knee.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said after the game he hadn’t been briefed on the status of Waller or several other players who left the game with injuries.

Defensive end Carl Nassib exited in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor left with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Brandon Facyson was ruled out with a concussion.

No official word on Waller’s injury is expected until Monday, when Bisaccia typically addresses injuries in his news conferences.

