Report: Raiders get update on Darren Waller’s injury

Raiders tight end Darren Waller’s injury is not as serious as originally feared.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

According to Ian Rappoport of NFL.com, Waller suffered a strained IT band in his knee. The news is based on an MRI taken Friday, Rappoport said.

#Raiders Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller suffered just a strained IT band in his knee, sources told me and @TomPelissero said after his MRI. Some very good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

Waller left the game with what was reported as a back injury in the first half only to return and injure his knee.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said after the game he hadn’t been briefed on the status of Waller or several other players who left the game with injuries.

Defensive end Carl Nassib exited in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor left with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Brandon Facyson was ruled out with a concussion.

No official word on Waller’s injury is expected until Monday, when Bisaccia typically addresses injuries in his news conferences.