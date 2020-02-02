Tom Brady to Raiders speculation heating up

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes part in drills before practicing Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, on the campus of the Air Force Academy in Air Force Academy, Colo. The Patriots are practicing at Air Force, which is located at an elevation of 7,200 feet, to prepare to face the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game Sunday in Mexico City, which sits at an elevation of almost 7,400 feet above sea level. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MIAMI — The Raiders are firmly in the mix to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady should he decide to hit the free-agent market in March, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wants Brady on the Raiders, according to Schefter, while the Patriots are known to have strong interest in bringing Brady back to New England.

The Raiders have said they will leave no stone unturned in assessing the quarterback position, and that stance remains unchanged. General manager Mike Mayock said last week the team will study every available option in free agency and the draft. That could lead them right back to Derek Carr, their starter for the last six years. But it could also lead to the team making a change.

Also on Sunday morning, NFL Network reported that the Patriots are prepared to pay Brady more than $30 million a year to keep him. NFL Network also reported that the AFC West’s Chargers are also poised to pursue Brady if he makes it to free agency.

DraftKings sportsbook in New Jersey on Wednesday posted odds on Brady’s team in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The Raiders opened as 20-1 long shots, with the Patriots -300 favorites to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion.

But the Raiders’ odds improved to 9-1 on Thursday, making the Raiders the third-most likely landing spot for Brady behind the Chargers (4-1) and Patriots.

Brady and the Raiders have been the subject of multiple rumors as the 42-year-old quarterback is poised to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time. Brady was spotted chatting with Raiders owner Mark Davis during UFC 246. UFC President Dana White, a good friend of Brady’s, said a Raiders-Brady partnership makes “too much sense” if the quarterback does decide to leave New England.

Staff writer Myles Simmons contributed to this report.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.