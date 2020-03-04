Top wide receivers Raiders could target in 2020 NFL Draft
The Raiders have two picks in the first round during the 2020 NFL Draft and will have options to address their wideout needs.
The NFL Combine is over, and teams now turn their attention to the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
The Raiders are in desperate need of a No. 1 wide receiver, and luckily for them, the draft class is deep at wide receiver. They own the 12th and 19th overall picks and will have options to shore up their receiving corps come draft night.
Vegas Nation’s Cassie Soto and Review-Journal social media guru Adrian Aye-Darko discuss three top wideouts the Raiders could draft.