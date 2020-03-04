Top wide receivers Raiders could target in 2020 NFL Draft

The Raiders have two picks in the first round during the 2020 NFL Draft and will have options to address their wideout needs.

With the NFL combine over, teams can now get to the drawing board and decide which players they will add to their rosters at this year's NFL Draft. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and social media manager for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Adrian Aye-Darko discuss key wide receivers the Raiders could have eyes on.

The NFL Combine is over, and teams now turn their attention to the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The Raiders are in desperate need of a No. 1 wide receiver, and luckily for them, the draft class is deep at wide receiver. They own the 12th and 19th overall picks and will have options to shore up their receiving corps come draft night.

Vegas Nation’s Cassie Soto and Review-Journal social media guru Adrian Aye-Darko discuss three top wideouts the Raiders could draft.