Wade Phillips interested in Raiders’ DC job, source says

Although the Raiders’ plans at defensive coordinator are uncertain, NFL defensive guru Wade Phillips would welcome the chance to become Paul Guenther’s replacement.

According to a person close to the situation, Phillips wants to return to the NFL, and the Raiders’ defensive coordinator job would highly interest him.

Late Sunday, the Raiders fired Guenther and replaced him on an interim basis with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

Phillips has been out of football since parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams after the 2019 season. In his three seasons in Los Angeles, the Rams won the NFC West in 2017 and advanced to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season.

According to Football Outsiders, the Rams were the sixth, 18th and ninth-most efficient defense in football with Phillips as defensive coordinator.

The Raiders job is particularly interesting to Phillips given the investment the Raiders have made in young players the last two years and the presence of linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who were successful playing under Phillips in Los Angeles.

