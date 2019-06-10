86°F
Reports: David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2019 - 8:05 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2019 - 9:01 pm

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot and wounded in his native Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN on Sunday night.

Leo Ortiz told ESPN.com that Ortiz was shot while at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz said, adding: “At the moment, everything is confusing.”

Dominican TV station CDN 37 reported that Ortiz was shot in the back after initially reporting he had been wounded in the leg.

The 43-year-old hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP, in 2004 and 2013.

