RJ sports department wins coveted ‘Triple Crown’ award

The Las Vegas Review-Journal earned the top prize in The Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest, finishing in the Top 10 in daily, Sunday and website coverage.

Las Vegas Review-Journal covers.

Ben Gotz, Golden Knights reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 20, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Hill, reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 17, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ed Graney, sports columnist, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 17, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sam Gordon in the Las Vegas Review-Journal studio in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Review-Journal cover.

Vegas Nation team member Vincent "Vinny" Bonsignore in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Review-Journal this week earned the top prize in The Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest, finishing in the Top 10 in daily, Sunday and website coverage for the industry’s coveted “Triple Crown.”

The RJ sports section now has won at least three major section awards three years in a row.

Overall, the RJ won seven awards, including four individual honors, while competing in the second-largest circulation category. This year’s competition honored work published in 2021.

“Each year, the Review-Journal’s sports team reasserts itself as one of the best in the country,” RJ Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Thursday. “Our work in 2021, covering big story after big story, was some of our best ever. Thanks to APSE for honoring the Review-Journal, and thanks to our loyal readers for trusting us to bring them the news they want every day.”

The RJ sections honored by APSE featured the Sunday Vegas Nation preview sections and Monday reporting of Raiders and NFL games, coverage of the Golden Knights’ trade of Marc-Andre Fleury and the multimedia content at reviewjournal.com.

The RJ Sports department’s top 10 individual awards were:

— Vincent Bonsignore for his beat coverage of the Raiders.

— Bonsignore in the breaking news category for his story about Las Vegas being awarded the Super Bowl in 2024.

— Adam Hill, Ed Graney, Sam Gordon and Bonsignore in event coverage for their stories on former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s resignation.

— Ben Gotz for his explanatory feature on the impact of Jack Eichel’s surgery on sports medicine after he was acquired by the Knights.

It marked the sixth consecutive year that the RJ has earned multiple awards in the contest. Last year, the RJ won the coveted “Grand Slam” award for earning top 10 in four areas, but the organization no longer honors special sections in larger circulation categories.

The contest recognizes the best in sports sections, sports writing and sports reporting. The organization includes representatives from most daily newspapers and major sports websites in North America.

Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909. Follow him on Twitter @billbradleyLV.