RJ Sports department wins national awards

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was named among the best Sports sections in the country in digital and print during the 2018 Associated Press Sports Editors contest, it was announced last week.

It marked the third year in a row that the news organization has earned multiple awards in the annual contest. It also was the first time the department competed in the large newspaper print category (86,000 daily circulation and above), which includes the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.

The R-J’s awards included:

— Top 10 project stories among large papers for Jason Bracelin’s four-part series on esports in Las Vegas.

— Honorable mention among large papers for daily sports sections. Seven other large newspapers earned honorable mention awards after the category’s Top 10.

— Top 10 digital sports websites among large-to-medium sports news organizations.

“I am absolutely proud of our sports team’s incredible efforts every day and the expertise and dedication they deliver to our readers,” said R-J Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix. “Our readers can expect more as our talented sports writers, columnists and editors cover the arrival of the Raiders and the expanding sports landscape in this community.”

The contest recognizes the best in sports sections, sports writing and sports reporting each year. The organization includes representatives from most daily newspapers and major sports websites in North America.

