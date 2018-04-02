Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon moves start line

The start line was moved further north between Harmon and Park avenues.

Runners make their way to the finish line during the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Marisa Hird of Naperville, Illinois crosses the finish line winning first place at the women's marathon run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Busses block Tropicana Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard as race participants pass by during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Race participants pass by the Luxor during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Race participants pass a memorial wall in honor of victims of the Oct. 1 shooting during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Race participants pass by the Luxor during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Angela Newman, left, and her daughter Siona Neumann, right, both of Germany, cross the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon will have a new start line location this year.

Last year, the races were supposed to begin near Mandalay Bay, but the start line was shifted a mile north near the New York-New York Hotel & Casino after the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

This year, the race will start a bit further north, kicking off between Harmon and Park avenues near the Mandarin Oriental. The finish line remains the same with the races ending outside of the Mirage.

The races will take place on Nov. 11 and registration is already open online.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.