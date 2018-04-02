Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon moves start line

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon will have a new start line location this year.
Last year, the races were supposed to begin near Mandalay Bay, but the start line was shifted a mile north near the New York-New York Hotel & Casino after the Oct. 1 mass shooting.
This year, the race will start a bit further north, kicking off between Harmon and Park avenues near the Mandarin Oriental. The finish line remains the same with the races ending outside of the Mirage.
The races will take place on Nov. 11 and registration is already open online.
