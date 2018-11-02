Bull riders going for big cash at Las Vegas’ South Point

Professional bull riders are gathering at the South Point this weekend to compete for big bucks and bringing their big bulls along for the ride.

Jay Daugherty, executive director at American Bucking Bull Inc., says about 200,000 animals are in their registry, including heifers and bulls. The bulls at South Point are competing for over $1.5 million over the weekend.

Daugherty says the bulls are raised to buck and contrary to popular beliefs, are not agitated or treated in a way to make them buck.

Events start Friday night at 7 at the South Point.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.