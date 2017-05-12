Father-son connection keeps pushing PBR’s Matt Triplett

Matt Triplett, who is currently seventh in the world Professional Bull Riders rankings, at the Freemont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Riding at the Ak-Chin Invitational in Glendale, Arizona, in late March, Matt Triplett lasted only about three seconds total on two bulls.

It added up to a rough competition for the Professional Bull Riding athlete, who’s currently tied for seventh in the world rankings. Then came the weekly phone call with his father Pat, a former rider turned stock contractor.

“He just threw it all at me,” Matt Triplett said, noting his father criticized how he was using his feet, his posture and his effort. “He knows it down to the last little detail so he can really help or he can really be a meanie.”

Father-son critiques are nothing new for the Tripletts, whose connection helps push Matt to make the most of his talent and his career. This weekend bull riding has brought the two of them together again in Las Vegas, where Matt will ride in the PBR major Last Cowboy Standing as part of Helldorado Days and Pat will have two bulls in the event.

“When he’s screwing up or not doing the things he’s supposed to be doing, I’m the first one to tell him, ‘Hey, pull your head out … and do things differently’” Pat Triplett said. “I critique him a lot just because that’s what dads do. You try to help your kids get better.”

Growing up, Matt Triplett rode horses all the time on the family ranch in Montana, which is how Pat Triplett first noticed his son’s exceptional balance. By the time he was 8-years-old Matt Triplett tried to ride his first steer, and even though he lasted only four seconds he was hooked.

“It was the best thrill of my life,” Matt Triplett said. “It still is every time I do it.”

His father fostered his ambition by buying him a set of bulls and building a practice pit when he was 13, and six years later Matt Triplett turned pro.

His career took off right away, finishing third in the PBR world standings in 2014 and fifth in 2015, until injuries derailed his 2016 campaign. First an elbow injury knocked him out six months, then an injury to his free shoulder sidelined him another six.

”I’m sure it drove him nuts,” Pat Triplett said. “Sitting on the sidelines, it weighs on your mind and your pocketbook.”

Once used to heading off to a new city every weekend for a new competition, Matt Triplett found himself confined at home. He passed the time as best he could, watching all of “Shameless” on Netflix, but he couldn’t wait to get his career back on track.

When it came time for him to ride again he went to his version of “spring training,” winning two competitions in November in Australia. Soon he was back on tour and back to calling his father every week to go over competitions.

“When I do good I’m plum tickled to call but when I do bad it’s, ‘What’s he going to critique me on this weekend?’” Matt Triplett said. “It’s a harsh love, but he’ll flat out tell me what I need to fix and what I need to do to fix it. It helps a lot.”

Father and son shared a special moment in late January in Sacramento when Matt Triplett was assigned to ride one of his dad’s bulls at a competition. Even though fellow rider Jess Lockwood won the previous round of the event on the bull, Matt Triplett got bucked off.

“At the end of the day, I cheer for Matt,” Pat Triplett said. “But I had to have a little chuckle inside.”

