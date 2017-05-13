Stormy Wing wins first round of PBR major in Las Vegas

Professional Bull Riders bullfighters, Frank Newsom, left, and Seth "Shorty" Gorham watch as Gage Gay rides Cowboy Phil during the Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Friday, May 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Professional Bull Riders bullfighters Seth "Shorty" Gorham, left, and Cody Webster distract Dantastic during the Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Friday, May 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Professional Bull Riders bullfighters Frank Newsom, left, and Cody Webster distract Cowboy Phil after a successful right by Gage Gay, right, during the Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Friday, May 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Professional Bull Riders bullfighter Frank Newsom waits for the next ride during the Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Friday, May 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Professional Bull Riders bullfighters, Frank Newsom, left, and Cody Webster work to save Rubens Barbosa after he was bucked off of Ol' Rusty Boy during the Last Cowboy Standing event at Las Vegas Village in Las Vegas on Friday, May 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Stormy Wing won the first round of the Professional Bull Riders major Last Cowboy Standing on Friday night at Las Vegas Village, recording a score of 87.25 on Captain Jack.

Wing, a Dalhart, Texas, native who started the night tied for seventh in the world rankings, won $10,000 and 125 points in the standings.

Taking first in the PBR major is worth $100,000 and 625 points. The event, part of Helldorado Days, concludes Saturday beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Thirteen riders stayed atop their bulls to automatically advance to the next round of competition Saturday. Thirteen more riders will advance to the second round based on their results this season.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series

Last Cowboy Standing at Las Vegas Helldorado Days

At Las Vegas Village

Friday’s results

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Stormy Wing, 87.25-0-0-0-0-87.25-125 Points.

2. Brennon Eldred, 87-0-0-0-0-87.00-75 Points.

3. Eduardo Aparecido, 86.75-0-0-0-0-86.75-60 Points.

4. Gage Gay, 86.25-0-0-0-0-86.25-50 Points.

5. Claudio Montanha Jr., 86-0-0-0-0-86.00-40 Points.

6. J.B. Mauney, 85.75-0-0-0-0-85.75-20 Points.

7. Fabiano Vieira, 85.25-0-0-0-0-85.25-7.5 Points.

(tie). Koal Livingston, 85.25-0-0-0-0-85.25-7.5 Points.

9. Cody Teel, 81.25-0-0-0-0-81.25-5 Points.

(tie). Marco Antonio Eguchi, 84.75-0-0-0-0-84.75-5 Points.

(tie). Guilherme Marchi, 84.5-0-0-0-0-84.50-5 Points.

(tie). Cody Rodeo Tyler, 83.5-0-0-0-0-83.50-5 Points.

(tie). Reese Cates, 81.25-0-0-0-0-81.25-5 Points.

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Matt Triplett, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cooper Davis, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Joao Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Rubens Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mason Lowe, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Shane Proctor, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Nance, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Ryan Dirteater, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Luis Blanco, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Emilio Resende, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

J.W. Harris, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Robson Aragao, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Marcilio, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Heffernan, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Gowdy, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cardozo, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Campbell, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Skeeter Kingsolver, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Tillman, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00