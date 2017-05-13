Stormy Wing wins first round of PBR major in Las Vegas

Stormy Wing won the first round of the Professional Bull Riders major Last Cowboy Standing on Friday night at Las Vegas Village, recording a score of 87.25 on Captain Jack.
Wing, a Dalhart, Texas, native who started the night tied for seventh in the world rankings, won $10,000 and 125 points in the standings.
Taking first in the PBR major is worth $100,000 and 625 points. The event, part of Helldorado Days, concludes Saturday beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Thirteen riders stayed atop their bulls to automatically advance to the next round of competition Saturday. Thirteen more riders will advance to the second round based on their results this season.
Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series
Last Cowboy Standing at Las Vegas Helldorado Days
At Las Vegas Village
Friday’s results
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Stormy Wing, 87.25-0-0-0-0-87.25-125 Points.
2. Brennon Eldred, 87-0-0-0-0-87.00-75 Points.
3. Eduardo Aparecido, 86.75-0-0-0-0-86.75-60 Points.
4. Gage Gay, 86.25-0-0-0-0-86.25-50 Points.
5. Claudio Montanha Jr., 86-0-0-0-0-86.00-40 Points.
6. J.B. Mauney, 85.75-0-0-0-0-85.75-20 Points.
7. Fabiano Vieira, 85.25-0-0-0-0-85.25-7.5 Points.
(tie). Koal Livingston, 85.25-0-0-0-0-85.25-7.5 Points.
9. Cody Teel, 81.25-0-0-0-0-81.25-5 Points.
(tie). Marco Antonio Eguchi, 84.75-0-0-0-0-84.75-5 Points.
(tie). Guilherme Marchi, 84.5-0-0-0-0-84.50-5 Points.
(tie). Cody Rodeo Tyler, 83.5-0-0-0-0-83.50-5 Points.
(tie). Reese Cates, 81.25-0-0-0-0-81.25-5 Points.
Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Matt Triplett, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cooper Davis, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Joao Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Rubens Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mason Lowe, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Shane Proctor, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Nance, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Ryan Dirteater, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Luis Blanco, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Emilio Resende, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
J.W. Harris, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Robson Aragao, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Alex Marcilio, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Heffernan, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jake Gowdy, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Alex Cardozo, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Campbell, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Skeeter Kingsolver, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jesse Tillman, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Saturday: PBR Last Cowboy Standing, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday: PRCA Rodeo, 5 p.m.