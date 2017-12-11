2017 National Finals Rodeo fourth go-round results

Here are the National Finals Rodeo fourth performance results from Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Jordan Hansen of Okotoks, Alberta rides 100X Helmet's Boothill in the bull riding event during the fourth night of the 59th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bareback riding: 1. Ty Breuer, 90.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Risky Business, $26,231; 2. Wyatt Denny, 87, $20,731; 3. Orin Larsen, 86, $15,654; 4. Bill Tutor, 85, $11,000; 5. Tim O’Connell, 84.5, $6,769; 6. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Richmond Champion, 84, $2,115 each; 8. (tie) Jake Vold, Steven Dent and Mason Clements, 83.5 each; 11. (tie) J.R. Vezain and Jake Brown, 81.5 each; 13. (tie) Clayton Biglow and R.C. Landingham, 80 each; 15. Tanner Aus, 77. Average standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, 348 points on four head; 2. Jake Vold, 345; 3. Richmond Champion, 342; 4. Caleb Bennett, 338; 5. Ty Breuer, 332.5; 6. R.C. Landingham, 331. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell; $271,570; 2. Tanner Aus, $170,138; 3. Jake Vold, $167,372; 4. Richmond Champion, $157,524; 5. Orin Larsen, $149,855; 6. Wyatt Denny, $140,084; 7. Clayton Biglow, $138,153; 8. Caleb Bennett, $131,908; 9. J.R. Vezain, $130,081; 10. Ty Breuer, $125,337; 11. Jake Brown, $119,982; 12. Bill Tutor, $117,039; 13. Steven Dent, $109,998; 14. Mason Clements, $109,441; 15. R.C. Landingham, $106,031.

Steer wrestling: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Chason Floyd, 3.8, $20,731; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 3.9, $15,654; 4. (tie) Ty Erickson and Jon Ragatz, 4.1, $8,885 each; 6. Rowdy Parrott, 4.2, $4,231; 7. (tie) Tanner Milan, Nick Guy and Kyle Irwin, 4.4 each; 10. Tyler Pearson, 4.9; 11. Ryle Smith, 5.6; 12. Olin Hannum, 7.1; 13. Scott Guenthner, 7.3; 14. Baylor Roche, 15.8; 15. Tyler Waguespack, NT. Average standings: 1. Kyle Irwin, 16.7 seconds on four head; 2. Tyler Pearson, 16.8; 3. Jon Ragatz, 17.1; 4. Ty Erickson, 17.8; 5. Rowdy Parrott, 19.2; 6. Tanner Milan, 19.4. World standings: 1. Ty Erickson, $202,767; 2. Tyler Pearson, $177,034; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $153,290; 4. Kyle Irwin, $129,242; 5. Olin Hannum, $120,951; 6. Tanner Milan, $120,304; 7. J.D. Struxness, $120,203; 8. Baylor Roche, $118,224; 9. Jon Ragatz, $117,082; 10. Scott Guenthner, $117,032; 11. Chason Floyd, $109,453; 12. Dakota Eldridge, $106,634; 13. Ryle Smith, $103,463; 14. Nick Guy, $99,737; 15. Rowdy Parrott, $99,550.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Luke Brown/Jake Long, Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 4.1 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 4.3, $15,654; 4. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 4.4, $11,000; 5. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 4.5, $6,769; 6. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 5.2, $4,231; 7. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.3; 8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor,7.2; 9. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 8.8; 10. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, Tom Richards/Jeremy Buhler, Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, Charly Crawford/Joseph Harrison, NT. Average standings: 1. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 18.4 seconds on four head; 2. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 22.9; 3. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 23.7; 4. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 25.5; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 31.0; 6. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 12.8 on three. World standings: (headers) 1. Kaleb Driggers, $183,535; 2. Luke Brown, $178,092; 3. Clay Smith, $176,825; 4. Erich Rogers, $163,596; 5. Jr. Dees, $134,656; 6. Dustin Egusquiza, $121,918; 7. Dustin Bird, $114,519; 8. Charly Crawford, $113,821; 9. Riley Minor, $110,818; 10. Chad Masters, $110,739; 11. Coleman Proctor, $108,033; 12. Garrett Rogers, $98,940; 13. Tom Richards, $91,415; 14. Clay Tryan, $91,383; 15. Cody Snow, $89,236. (heelers) 1. Junior Nogueira, $184,265; 2. Paul Eaves, $180,942; 3. Jake Long, $169,563; 4. Cory Petska, $163,596; 5. Russell Cardoza, $136,004; 6. Tyler McKnight, $135,066; 7. Billie Jack Saebens, $120,930; 8. Kory Koontz, $119,133; 9. Joseph Harrison, $118,063; 10. Travis Graves, $117,649; 11. Brady Minor, $110,818; 12. Jake Minor, $98,940; 13. Jade Corkill, $91,383; 14. Wesley Thorp, $90,836; 15. Jeremy Buhler, $78,006.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, 89 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Pony Man, $26,231; 2. Brody Cress, 86, $20,731; 3. (tie) Hardy Braden and Heith DeMoss, 85.5, $13,327 each; 5. Audy Reed, 85, $6,769; 6. Sterling Crawley, 81.5, $4,231; 7. Jake Wright, 80.5; 8. Layton Green, 80; 9. CoBurn Bradshaw, 77; 10. Jacobs Crawley, 75.5; 11. Zeke Thurston, 72.5; 12. Taos Muncy, 62.5; 13. Cody DeMoss, Clay Elliott and Jesse Wright, NS. Average standings: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 337.5 points on four head; 2. Brody Cress, 330.5; 3. Sterling Crawley, 327.5; 4. Audy Reed, 325; 5. Jake Wright, 321.5; 6. Taos Muncy, 295.5. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $220,158; 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, $186,577; 3. Zeke Thurston, $184,122; 4. Ryder Wright, $171,977; 5. Hardy Braden, $157,831; 6. Brody Cress, $152,049; 7. Cody DeMoss, $151,657; 8. Sterling Crawley, $127,953; 9. Heith DeMoss, $121,107; 10. Layton Green, $120,613; 11. Taos Muncy, $116,171; 12. Jake Wright, $107,527; 13. Audy Reed, $104,687; 14. Clay Elliott, $99,332; 15. Jesse Wright, $86,630.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cooper Martin, 7.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Marty Yates, 7.7 seconds, $20,731; 3. Shane Hanchey, 7.8, $15,654; 4. (tie) Randall Carlisle and Timber Moore, 8.2, $8,885 each; 6. J.C. Malone, 8.9, $4,231; 7. Cory Solomon, 9.0; 8. (tie) Trevor Brazile and Marcos Costa, 9.4 each; 10. Tuf Cooper, 9.5; 11. Tyson Durfey, 12.5; 12. Cade Swor, 20.3; 13. Matt Shiozawa, 25.2; 14. Caleb Smidt and Ryan Jarrett, NT. Average standings: 1. Trevor Brazile, 32.0 seconds on four head; 2. Marcos Costa, 33.4; 3. Cooper Martin, 33.9; 4. Tuf Cooper, 35.8; 5. Timber Moore, 36.0; 6. Shane Hanchey, 36.9. World standings: 1. Tuf Cooper, $205,945; 2. Trevor Brazile, $171,510; 3. Marcos Costa, $165,748; 4. Caleb Smidt, $156,425; 5. Shane Hanchey, $154,383; 6. Cooper Martin, $142,400; 7. Cade Swor, $132,691; 8. Ryan Jarrett, $132,286; 9. Timber Moore, $131,077; 10. Marty Yates, $127,904; 11. Tyson Durfey, $124,192; 12. Matt Shiozawa, $114,363; 13. J.C. Malone, $107,299; 14. Cory Solomon, $106,210; 15. Randall Carlisle, $104,451.

Barrel racing: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 13.56 seconds, $26,231; 2. Ivy Conrado, 13.58, $20,731; 3. Taci Bettis, 13.59, $15,654; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 13.63, $11,000; 5. Kathy Grimes, 13.73, $6,769; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 13.76, $4,231; 7. Nellie Miller, 13.84; 8. Tillar Murray, 13.85; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.87; 10. Tiany Schuster, 14.34; 11. Kassie Mowry, 15.41; 12. Kellie Collier, 16.12; 13. Kimmie Wall, 18.69; 14. Stevi Hillman, 24.59; 15. Sydni Blanchard, 25.40. Average standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 54.08 seconds on four runs; 2. Nellie Miller, 54.88; 3. Ivy Conrado, 54.96; 4. Kathy Grimes, 55.18; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 55.37; 6. Tiany Schuster, 56.71. World standings: 1. Tiany Schuster, $260,378; 2. Amberleigh Moore, $198,922; 3. Stevi Hillman, $195,952; 4. Nellie Miller, $184,537; 5. Hailey Kinsel, $177,245; 6. Kassie Mowry, $166,624; 7. Kathy Grimes, $139,555; 8. Ivy Conrado, $124,142; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $123,660; 10. Taci Bettis, $122,677; 11. Lisa Lockhart, $114,916; 12. Sydni Blanchard, $108,131; 13. Tillar Murray, $102,789; 14. Kellie Collier, $97,569; 15. Kimmie Wall, $86,294.

Bull riding: 1. Trey Benton III, 87.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Mo Money, $33,564; 2. Joe Frost, 83, $28,064; 3. Ty Wallace, 80.5, $22,987; 4. Sage Kimzey, Garrett Smith, Tim Bingham, Cole Melancon, Jordan Spears, Dustin Bowen, Jordan Hansen, Roscoe Jarboe, Trevor Reiste, Guthrie Murray, Brennon Eldred and Boudreaux Campbell, NS. Average standings: 1. Trey Benton III, 350 points on four head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 257 on three; 3. Joe Frost, 253.5; 4. Garrett Smith, 172.5 on two; 5. Cole Melancon, 170; 6. Ty Wallace, 167. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $291,576; 2. Garrett Smith, $253,797; 3. Trey Benton III, $209,670; 4. Ty Wallace, $203,814; 5. Joe Frost, $183,989; 6. Jordan Spears, $141,423; 7. Cole Melancon, $144,081; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, $133,586; 9. Tim Bingham, $129,515; 10. Jordan Hansen, $109,429; 11. Trevor Reiste, $107,121; 12. Dustin Bowen, $104,668; 13. Brennon Eldred, $102,991; 14. Boudreaux Campbell, $102,294; 15. Guthrie Murray, $97,288.

All-around world standings: 1. Trevor Brazile, $313,837; 2. Tuf Cooper, $245,522; 3. Junior Nogueira, $185,987; 4. Caleb Smidt, $166,221; 5. Erich Rogers, $158,649; 6. Ryle Smith, $150,876; 7. Russell Cardoza, $149,026; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $129,854; 9. Marty Yates, $120,014.

