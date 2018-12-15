2018 NFR highlights from the 9th go-round — VIDEO

The National Finals Rodeo continued Friday in Las Vegas. Here are all the highlights from the ninth go-round.
Check out the video above.
More NFR: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nfr and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
The National Finals Rodeo continued Friday in Las Vegas. Here are all the highlights from the ninth go-round.
The National Finals Rodeo continued Friday in Las Vegas. Here are all the highlights from the ninth go-round.
Check out the video above.
More NFR: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nfr and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer news
AUTOS
You May Like