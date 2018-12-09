National Finals Rodeo

Watch Thomas & Mack transform for NFR in Las Vegas — TIMELAPSE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2018 - 1:19 pm
 

The Thomas & Mack Center transformed over the past week following the UNLV/Cincinnati game on Saturday, December 1 through opening night of the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday, December 6.

According to Las Vegas Events, more than 2,000 tons of dirt are used for the arena and outside stalls. The dirt is packed inside the arena to be 12-15 inches thick.

Check out the video above as Thomas & Mack transforms from a basketball court to a rodeo arena.

More NFR: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nfr and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

