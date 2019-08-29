Roughnecks answer Lights’ second-half goal to forge tie

Tobenna Uzo scored in the 71st minute to earn Tulsa Roughnecks FC a 1-1 tie with Lights FC in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

(Getty Images)

Tobenna Uzo scored in the 71st minute to earn Tulsa Roughnecks FC a 1-1 tie with Lights FC in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Javan Torre scored in the 62nd minute for the Lights (8-10-7), who are 1-9-3 on the road. The Roughnecks (4-13-8) controlled possession at 54 percent, but the Lights held edges of 9-7 in shots and 4-1 in shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Adam Hobbs made his Lights debut and played the entire match.

The Lights’ best scoring chance in the first half came on a cross at the back post from Panzani Sosa to Tabort Etaka Preston in the 43rd minute, but Preston failed to convert.

The Lights broke through when Torre, a defender, converted a perfect header on a corner kick by Preston. The Roughnecks answered when Uzo scored off a throw-in by Matt Sheldon.

Lights captain Bryan de La Fuente played in his second match since sustaining a torn ACL six months ago, entering in the 48th minute. Midfielder Vinnie Vermeer departed in the 79th minute with an upper-body injury.

The Lights next face Real Monarchs SLC (10-8-5) at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 in Herriman, Utah.

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Jonathan Eskin at jeskin@reviewjournal.com.